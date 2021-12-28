CMS Info Systems IPO share allotment today. How to check application status

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Share allocation of CMS Info Systems can be finalised any time today as tentative CMS Info Systems IPO allotment date is 28th December 2021 i.e. today. In 3-day bidding from 21st to 23rd December 2021, the public issue worth ₹1100 crore was subscribed 1.95 times whereas it retail portion was subscribed 2.15 times. Those who have applied for the public offer are advised to check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime Private Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Share allocation of CMS Info Systems can be finalised any time today as tentative CMS Info Systems IPO allotment date is 28th December 2021 i.e. today. In 3-day bidding from 21st to 23rd December 2021, the public issue worth ₹1100 crore was subscribed 1.95 times whereas it retail portion was subscribed 2.15 times. Those who have applied for the public offer are advised to check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime Private Limited.

CMS Info Systems IPO allotment links {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

CMS Info Systems IPO allotment links Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

As mentioned above, bidders can check CMS Info Systems IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the Link Intime website — linkintime.co.in. For convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime's link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check CMS Info Systems IPO allotment status online. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CMS Info Systems IPO allotment status Link Intime

Those bidders who want to check their share allotment status on the website of official registrar, they are advised to login at at the Link Intime's website — linkintime.co.in. They can login at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime's link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Select CMS Info Systems IPO;

4] Click at 'Search' option. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your CMS Info Systems IPO application status will become available on the computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

CMS Info Systems allotment status check at BSE

If a bidder wants to check its application status online at BSE website, they can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1] Login at BSE's direct link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select CMS Info Systems IPO;

3] Enter your CMS Info Systems IPO application number; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4] Enter PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your CMS Info Systems IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}