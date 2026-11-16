Coal India’s Mahanadi Coalfields IPO expected profit calculator on GMP: What retail, HNI investors can gain on listing?

Mahanadi Coalfields set its IPO price band at 129–136 per share for an 8,981-crore offer for sale. At a grey market premium of 4.50, the estimated listing gain is 3.31%. A 110-share retail lot costs 14,960, with an estimated profit of 495.

MCL
Sharmila Bhadoria
Published16 Nov 2026, 11:19 AM IST
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Mahanadi Coalfields IPO lot profit calculator (AI image for representational purpose)
Mahanadi Coalfields IPO lot profit calculator (AI image for representational purpose)

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO lot profit calculator, latest GMP: India’s primary market is buzzing with developments surrounding the upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of a public sector undertaking (PSU). State-owned Coal India’s subsidiary, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), on Monday announced the IPO price band ahead of the issue’s subscription opening later this week.

MCL IPO’s latest grey market premium (GMP) hinted at 3.31% listing gain. It is an entirely offer for sale (OFS), where the promoter Coal India will divest nearly 10% stake in the company by selling nearly 66.18 crore equity shares.

For investors closely tracking the issue, let’s understand how much they can make from the IPO on listing day, based on its grey market premium.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP today

Coal India’s Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP stood at 4.5, hinting at 3.31% listing gain, at 11 am on Monday, November 16. Considering its upper IPO price band of 136 per share, its estimated listing price stood at 140.5 per share (which is the sum of upper price band and latest GMP).

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO lot details

The lot size for an application is 110 shares. Hence retail investors are required to invest 14,960, for a single lot, i.e. 110 shares.

Retail investors can apply for a maximum of 13 lots. Small High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) can apply for minimum 14 lots and maximum 66 lots. B-HNI individuals can apply for a minimum of 67 lots.

Investor category

Minimum lots

Shares

Investment

Estimated profit

Retail1110 14,960 495
sHNI141,540 2,09,440 6,930
bHNI677,370 10,02,320 33,165

Based on the latest Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP, retail investors are estimated to earn 495 profit on single lot. sHNIs can earn 6,930 profit on 14 lots, whereas bHNIs can earn an estimated 33,165 profit on 67 lots.

Readers must note that the estimated listing profit for Mahanadi Coalfields IPO is based on the grey market premium (GMP), which is an unregulated market and may not accurately reflect an issue’s demand among investors.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO key details

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO has fixed price band in the range of 129-136 per share for its 8,981-crore initial public offering (IPO). The OFS issue will open for subscription on November 19 and conclude on November 23.

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