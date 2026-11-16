Coal India’s Mahanadi Coalfields IPO expected profit calculator on GMP: What retail, HNI investors can gain on listing?

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO lot profit calculator, latest GMP: India’s primary market is buzzing with developments surrounding the upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of a public sector undertaking (PSU). State-owned Coal India’s subsidiary, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), on Monday announced the IPO price band ahead of the issue’s subscription opening later this week.

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MCL IPO’s latest grey market premium (GMP) hinted at 3.31% listing gain. It is an entirely offer for sale (OFS), where the promoter Coal India will divest nearly 10% stake in the company by selling nearly 66.18 crore equity shares.

For investors closely tracking the issue, let’s understand how much they can make from the IPO on listing day, based on its grey market premium.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP today Coal India’s Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP stood at ₹4.5, hinting at 3.31% listing gain, at 11 am on Monday, November 16. Considering its upper IPO price band of ₹136 per share, its estimated listing price stood at ₹140.5 per share (which is the sum of upper price band and latest GMP).

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Mahanadi Coalfields IPO lot details The lot size for an application is 110 shares. Hence retail investors are required to invest ₹14,960, for a single lot, i.e. 110 shares.

Retail investors can apply for a maximum of 13 lots. Small High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) can apply for minimum 14 lots and maximum 66 lots. B-HNI individuals can apply for a minimum of 67 lots.

Investor category Minimum lots Shares Investment Estimated profit Retail 1 110 ₹ 14,960 ₹ 495 sHNI 14 1,540 ₹ 2,09,440 ₹ 6,930 bHNI 67 7,370 ₹ 10,02,320 ₹ 33,165

Based on the latest Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP, retail investors are estimated to earn ₹495 profit on single lot. sHNIs can earn ₹6,930 profit on 14 lots, whereas bHNIs can earn an estimated ₹33,165 profit on 67 lots.

Readers must note that the estimated listing profit for Mahanadi Coalfields IPO is based on the grey market premium (GMP), which is an unregulated market and may not accurately reflect an issue’s demand among investors.

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Mahanadi Coalfields IPO key details Mahanadi Coalfields IPO has fixed price band in the range of ₹129-136 per share for its ₹8,981-crore initial public offering (IPO). The OFS issue will open for subscription on November 19 and conclude on November 23.