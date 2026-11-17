Coal India Ltd (CIL) has begun exploring a listing for two more of its profitable subsidiaries—Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) and Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL)—and has held preliminary discussions with bankers for an initial public offering (IPO) next year, two people close to the development said.
Each of the issues is likely to be about ₹4,000-5,000 crore in size, with a 10% dilution by the parent entity, they said, adding that the final banker appointments are likely to happen early next year, with a listing by the next fiscal year.