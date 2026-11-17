MUMBAI : Coal India Ltd (CIL) has begun exploring a listing for two more of its profitable subsidiaries—Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) and Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL)—and has held preliminary discussions with bankers for an initial public offering (IPO) next year, two people close to the development said.
MUMBAI : Coal India Ltd (CIL) has begun exploring a listing for two more of its profitable subsidiaries—Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) and Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL)—and has held preliminary discussions with bankers for an initial public offering (IPO) next year, two people close to the development said.
Each of the issues is likely to be about ₹4,000-5,000 crore in size, with a 10% dilution by the parent entity, they said, adding that the final banker appointments are likely to happen early next year, with a listing by the next fiscal year.
Each of the issues is likely to be about ₹4,000-5,000 crore in size, with a 10% dilution by the parent entity, they said, adding that the final banker appointments are likely to happen early next year, with a listing by the next fiscal year.
NCL reported a total revenue of ₹26,757.18 crore in fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25) from ₹25,434.11 crore a year ago. Its net profit widened to ₹9,583.29 crore from ₹8,318.13 crore in FY24, according to the company’s filings.
In FY25, CCL reported an operating revenue of ₹17,643.94 crore as compared to ₹17,661.48 crore a year ago. Its net profit rose to ₹4,039.53 crore from ₹3,661.05 crore in FY24, the company’s documents showed.
The efforts follow the successful listing of other subsidiaries such as Bharat Coking Coal Ltd and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd earlier this year. Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, the largest coal-producing subsidiary, is also expected to go public over the next week, followed by South Eastern Coalfields Ltd by early to mid-next year.
“It is proposed to list all subsidiaries by 2030. So far, CMPDIL and BCCL have already been listed. MCL is scheduled for listing on 27.11.2026 and for SECL, DRHP has been filed with Sebi. For other subsidiaries, no decision has been taken so far,” a Coal India spokesperson confirmed to Mint.
Mint's queries emailed to the Union finance ministry remained unanswered.
Asset monetization push
In December, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) directed the coal ministry to map and list all the subsidiaries of state-run CIL by 2030 to improve governance and accountability. The move aims to streamline governance, enhance transparency, and unlock value through asset monetization in the coal public-sector undertaking.
Addressing investor concerns that successive subsidiary listings could turn CIL into a holding company and lead to a valuation discount of the kind typically applied to listed holding companies, the parent expects to remain relevant as a standalone business by expanding into ventures beyond coal mining and exploration.
“Coal India is deploying disinvestment proceeds, totalling nearly ₹11,900 crore across three sales in 2026, to build businesses in diversified sectors,” Mukesh Agrawal, director of finance at CIL, told Mint earlier this week. “We want to become a company spanning coal, coal-to-gas, minerals, power and renewables,” he said.
These diversification initiatives are expected to contribute 10% of the group's revenue over the next few years, having already generated ₹15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026.
CIL is promoted and majorly owned by the Government of India, which holds 63.13% ownership and Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd, with an 11.05% stake as on 31 March 2026. It accounts for over 80% of domestic coal output and operates eight subsidiaries, including Eastern Coalfields Ltd and Western Coalfields Ltd.