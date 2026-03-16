Coal India's CMPDI IPO price band set at ₹163-172 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

CMPDI IPO price band: Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI), the subsidiary of country's largest coal mining company Coal India, price band has been fixed in the range of ₹163 to ₹172 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The CMPDI IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, March 20, and will close on Tuesday, March 24. The allocation to anchor investors for the Central Mine Planning IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 18.

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The floor price is 81.5 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 86 times the face value of the equity shares. The CMPDI IPO lot size is 80 equity shares and in multiples of 80 equity shares thereafter.

CMPDI IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved up to 5,355,000 equity shares, and shareholders portion has been reserved up to 10,710,000 equity shares.

Tentatively, CMPDI IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, March 25, and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, March 27, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. CMPDI share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, March 30.

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CMPDI IPO details The consultancy firm specializing in coal and minerals is set to raise ₹1,837.8 crore through an initial share offering, which values the company at ₹12,280.8 crore at the highest price point.

This initial public offering consists solely of a sale of 10.71 crore shares by Coal India, with no component of new shares being issued.

The company will not benefit financially from the public offering. All funds raised, aside from the expenses related to the offering, will go directly to Coal India.

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and SBI Capital Markets are serving as the merchant bankers for Central Mine Planning & Design Institute IPO.

Company details Founded in 1975, the Central Mine Planning & Design Institute provides consultancy and support services encompassing all aspects of coal and mineral exploration, along with mine planning and design. It is recognized as one of the largest consultancy firms for coal and minerals in India.

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Their offerings also encompass infrastructure engineering, environmental management, specialized technology services, and management systems, primarily focused on the coal sector and other minerals.

They hold a dominant position as one of the largest consultancy companies for coal and minerals in India, boasting a market share of 61.0% in Fiscal 2025, and are the preferred consulting firm for Coal India.

In terms of finances, the Central Mine Planning & Design Institute reported a profit of ₹425.4 crore for the nine-month period ending December 2025, which reflects a 9% increase from ₹390 crore during the same period last year. Meanwhile, revenue for this period rose by 9.3% to reach ₹1,489.7 crore, compared to ₹1,362.4 crore previously.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.