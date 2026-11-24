Mahanadi Coalfields IPO allotment: The allotment status of the ₹8,981.12 crore Mahanadi Coalfields' initial public offering is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Investors who applied for the public issue can check whether they have received shares through the registrar KFin Technologies or the websites of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, using their PAN or application number.

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Subscription status The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO was fully subscribed on Monday, November 23, the final day of bidding, with overall subscription reaching 1.52 times.

The issue received bids for 75,11,91,320 shares against 49,30,68,045 shares on offer. The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) category was subscribed 4.95 times, while the retail investors' portion received bids for 48% of the shares reserved for the category. The non-institutional investors' (NII) segment was subscribed 66%. Moreover, the employees and shareholders quotas were booked 22% and 56%, respectively.

IPO Details The ₹8,981.12 crore IPO comprises entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) component, through which promoter Coal India Ltd plans to divest a 10% stake by selling up to 66.18 crore shares. Since the issue is entirely an OFS, Mahanadi Coalfields will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. The entire amount raised will go to Coal India, the selling shareholder.

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The IPO opened for subscription on November 19 and closed on November 23, 2026. The price band was fixed at ₹129- ₹136 per share, taking the total issue size to ₹8,981.12 crore.

The company's shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on November 27, 2026. Successful applicants are expected to receive shares in their demat accounts on November 26.

Status check online by PAN number on Kfin Tech website Investors can follow these steps to check their allotment status on the registrar's website:

Step 1: Visit the KFin Technologies website.

Step 2: Select MAHACOAL from the dropdown menu.

Step 3: Enter the required details, such as PAN, application number or demat account number.

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button to view your allotment status.

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Status check online by PAN number on NSE website Investors can also check the allotment outcome through the NSE website by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Status of Issue Application page on the NSE website.

Step 2: Select 'Equity & SME IPO bid details'.

Step 3: Choose MAHACOAL from the company dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter your PAN and application number in the relevant fields.

Step 5: Click on 'Submit' to view the allotment details.

Status check online by PAN number on BSE website The BSE website also provides an option to check IPO allotment details. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Status of Issue Application page on the BSE website.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' as the issue type.

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Step 3: Choose MAHACOAL from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN.

Step 5: Complete the captcha verification.

Step 6: Click on 'Submit' to check your allotment status.

Listing Date The issue is likely to list on both the exchanges BSE and NSE on November 27

Other ways to check Mahanadi Coalfields IPO allotment status Apart from the registrar and stock exchange websites, investors can track their allotment through their bank accounts, UPI apps, email and demat accounts.

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You can also check your bank statement or UPI transaction history for updates on the blocked application amount. If no shares are allotted, the blocked funds are released. In case of an allotment, the amount payable for the allotted shares is debited.

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Moreover, you can check your inbox linked to your IPO application for allotment notifications from the registrar or broker. Also look in the spam folder for missed updates. Investors who receive an allotment can also check their broker's app or website for Mahanadi Coalfields shares after the credit date.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.