Coal India's Mahanadi Coalfields IPO price band set at ₹129 - ₹136 per share | Check GMP, issue details, key dates

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO price band: Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of state-run Coal India Ltd, IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹129 to ₹136 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, 19 November and will close on Monday, 23 November. The allocation to anchor investors for the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 18 November.

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The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO lot size is 110 equity shares and in multiples of 110 equity shares thereafter.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Mahanadi Coalfields IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, 25 November and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, 26 November, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Mahanadi Coalfields share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, 27 November.

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Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP today is +7. This indicates Mahanadi Coalfields share price was trading at a premium of ₹7 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO details The proposed Mahanadi Coalfields IPO will be a complete offer for sale (OFS), with Coal India set to divest 66.18 crore shares, equivalent to a 10% stake in the subsidiary.

As the public issue does not comprise a fresh issue of shares, Mahanadi Coalfields will not receive any funds from the IPO. The proceeds, after deducting applicable expenses, will go entirely to Coal India, the selling shareholder.

The IPO's book-running lead managers include SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, BOB Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and IIFL Capital Services. Kfin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

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Mahanadi Coalfields had submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in September this year, outlining its plans for the public listing.

Headquartered in Odisha, the coal producer accounted for 21% of India's domestic coal output and 28.4% of Coal India's production in FY26. Coal India, meanwhile, contributed nearly 74% of the country's total coal production during the financial year.

The proposed listing is part of Coal India's broader divestment strategy. In March, the state-owned miner had indicated plans to dilute up to 25% stakes in Mahanadi Coalfields and South Eastern Coalfields through IPOs or other routes.

On the financial front, Mahanadi Coalfields reported a 1.3% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹10,678 crore for FY26. Revenue also slipped 2.6% to ₹30,550 crore.

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Coal India has already taken two subsidiaries public this year. Bharat Coking Coal made its stock market debut in January but is currently trading around 25% below its listing price. Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, which listed in March, has delivered a stronger performance, gaining around 39% since its debut.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.