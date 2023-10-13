Committed Cargo Care IPO allotment today: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status
Committed Cargo Care IPO allotment date fixed for today. Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Committed Cargo Care IPO allotment status check online: Committed Cargo Care IPO allotment date has been fixed for today (Friday, October 13). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Committed Cargo Care IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
