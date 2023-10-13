Committed Cargo Care IPO allotment date fixed for today. Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

The investors who applied for the issue can check the Committed Cargo Care IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, October 16 for individuals not given shares, and those allotted will receive their shares in demat accounts on Tuesday, October 17.

Committed Cargo Care IPO listing date has been fixed for Wednesday, October 18 on NSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Committed Cargo Care IPO.

If you have applied for the Committed Cargo Care IPO, you can check your Committed Cargo Care IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can check the Committed Cargo Care IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 1 Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2 Select "Committed Cargo Care IPO" in company name section.

Step 3 Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4 Click at 'Search'

Your Committed Cargo Care IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Committed Cargo Care Limited IPO GMP Committed Cargo Care IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +10. This indicates Committed Cargo Care share price were trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Committed Cargo Care share price was ₹87 apiece, which is 12.99% higher than the IPO price of ₹77.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

