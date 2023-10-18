Committed Cargo Care shares list with 6.5% premium at ₹82 apiece on NSE SME
Committed Cargo IPO was an SME IPO that opened for subscription on October 06 and closed on October 10. The company raised ₹24.95 crore from the public issue, which was completely a fresh issue of 32,40,000 equity shares and there was no offer for sale (OFS) component.
Committed Cargo Care IPO Listing: Committed Cargo Care Ltd shares made a decent Dalal Street debut on Wednesday. The shares of the third party logistics provider Committed Cargo Care were listed at ₹82.00 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 6.49% to the issue price of ₹77.00 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started