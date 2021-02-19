Companies dust off their IPO plans as markets soar

Real estate developer Macrotech Developers (Lodha), gaming firm Nazara Technologies, auto parts maker Craftsman Automation, logistics firm Seven Island Shipping are among companies that have either refiled draft share sale documents or plan to do so soon. Some such as Mrs Bectors Foods have already gone public in their second attempt. For Lodha, this will be its third attempt at going public, having first filed draft documents in 2009.

