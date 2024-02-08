Companies raising funds via IPOs under SEBI scrutiny: Report
SEBI did an analysis of several IPO offer documents and found that the majority had stated repayment of debt as the primary objective for raising fresh capital
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has tightened its scrutiny on the objectives for raising fresh capital through initial public offerings (IPOs), reported Business Line attributing to two people in the know.
