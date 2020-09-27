Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) IPO: How to check share allotment status

The share allocation in Computer Age Management Services or CAMS IPO is likely to be finalised tomorrow. Link Intime India Pvt Ltd is the registrar of the IPO and investors can check the allotment status of their application on its website . The IPO of CAMS, which had closed on September 23, was subscribed nearly 47 times times.

The ₹2,242-crore IPO of Warburg Pincus-backed CAMS received bids for 60,19,36,188 shares against the offer size of 1,28,27,370 shares. The retail individual investors segment was subscribed 5.44 times while the portion meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 73.18 times, non institutional investors 111.85 times.

Share allocation in Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO, which had also closed on September 23, is also likely to be finalised on Monday. Link Intime India Pvt Ltd is also the registrar of the Chemcon Speciality Chemicals and investors can check their share allotment status on its website. Both CAMS and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals are expected to be listed on October 1.

CAMS IPO consisted of an offer for sale of over 1.82 crore shares in a price range of ₹1,229-1,230 apiece. Minimum application for retail at upper price band for one lot was ₹14,760. A retail investor can apply for maximum 13 lots.

CAMS had raised a little over ₹666 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO.

Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS) is India’s largest registrar and transfer agent (RTA) of mutual funds with an aggregate market share of around 70% based on mutual fund AUM managed.

Headquartered in Chennai, the company is co-owned by NSE Investments, Warburg Pincus, Faering Capital ACSYS Investments and HDFC Group.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities were the the managers to the offer.

The entire quantum of shares being sold to investors in CAMS IPO is NSE's 37.4% holding or 1.82 crore shares. On the direction of SEBI, NSE is fully divesting its stake in the company through this IPO. (With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via