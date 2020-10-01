Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) share prices jump on listing

CAMS IPO consisted of an offer for sale of over 1.82 crore shares. CAMS had raised a little over ₹666 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO. The entire quantum of shares sold to investors in CAMS IPO is NSE's 37.4% holding or 1.82 crore shares. On the direction of SEBI, NSE is fully divesting its stake in the company through this IPO.