Concord Biotech IPO: Allotment of shares to the bidders of initial public offering (IPO) of Concord Biotech Limited can be announced any time today. As per the tentative schedule, most likely Concord Biotech IPO allotment date is 11th August 2023 i.e. today. So, those who have applied for the public issue are advised to remain vigilant about the share allocation process. Once the share allotment is announced, a bidder can check Concord Biotech IPO allotment status online by logging in at the official BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the Concord Biotech IPO is Link Intime Private Limited.

Concord Biotech IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, grey market is still looking bullish on the Concord Biotech IPO. As per the market observers, shares of Concord Biotech are available at a premium of ₹160 per share in grey market today. This means, Concord Biotech IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹160. So, grey market is signaling that expected Concord Biotech IPO listing price would be around ₹901 ( ₹740 + ₹160).

Concord Biotech IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, a bidder need not to move from pillar to post after announcement of Concord Biotech IPO allotment status. They can login at BSE link — bseindia.com or at Link Intime portal — linkintime.co.in. For more convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and check one's application status online.

Concord Biotech IPO allotment status check at BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Concord Biotech IPO;

3] Enter Concord Biotech IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Concord Biotech IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Concord Biotech IPO allotment status check at Link Intime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Concord Biotech IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Concord Biotech IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Concord Biotech IPO listing date is most likely on 18th August 2023.