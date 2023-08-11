Concord Biotech IPO: Allotment of shares to the bidders of initial public offering (IPO) of Concord Biotech Limited can be announced any time today. As per the tentative schedule, most likely Concord Biotech IPO allotment date is 11th August 2023 i.e. today. So, those who have applied for the public issue are advised to remain vigilant about the share allocation process. Once the share allotment is announced, a bidder can check Concord Biotech IPO allotment status online by logging in at the official BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the Concord Biotech IPO is Link Intime Private Limited.

