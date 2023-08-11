Concord Biotech IPO allotment today; Latest, GMP, here's how to check allotment status2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 06:27 PM IST
Concord Biotech IPO allotment date: Allotment will be finalised today. Listing date set for August 18. GMP at +145.
Concord Biotech IPO allotment date: Concord Biotech IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, August 11). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Concord Biotech IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.
