Concord Biotech IPO allotment today; Latest, GMP, here's how to check allotment status2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 06:27 PM IST
Concord Biotech IPO allotment date: Allotment will be finalised today. Listing date set for August 18. GMP at +145.
Concord Biotech IPO allotment date: Allotment will be finalised today. Listing date set for August 18. GMP at +145.
Concord Biotech IPO allotment date: Concord Biotech IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, August 11). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Concord Biotech IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.
Concord Biotech IPO allotment date: Concord Biotech IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, August 11). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Concord Biotech IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.
Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, August 14, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Thursday, August 17.
Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, August 14, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Thursday, August 17.
Concord Biotech IPO listing date has been fixed for Friday, August 18 on NSE and BSE. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Concord Biotech IPO.
Concord Biotech IPO listing date has been fixed for Friday, August 18 on NSE and BSE. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Concord Biotech IPO.
If you have applied for the Concord Biotech IPO, you can check your Concord Biotech IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Concord Biotech IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html
If you have applied for the Concord Biotech IPO, you can check your Concord Biotech IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Concord Biotech IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html
Visit the above link which will take you to Concord Biotech IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.
Visit the above link which will take you to Concord Biotech IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.
Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.
Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.
Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.
Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.
Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.
Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.
Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.
Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.
Click submit after filling out the captcha.
Click submit after filling out the captcha.
Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.
Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.
Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.
Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.
Enter PAN or application number.
Enter PAN or application number.
Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.
Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.
Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.
By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.
Enter user name, password, and captcha code.
Enter user name, password, and captcha code.
Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.
Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.
Concord Biotech IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +145 same as on Thursday's session. This indicates Concord Biotech IPO share price were trading at a premium of ₹145 in the grey market on Friday, according to topsharebrokers.com.
Concord Biotech IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +145 same as on Thursday's session. This indicates Concord Biotech IPO share price were trading at a premium of ₹145 in the grey market on Friday, according to topsharebrokers.com.
Considering the upper end of the Concord Biotech IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Concord Biotech IPO share price ₹886 apiece, which is 19.57% higher than the IPO price of ₹741.
Considering the upper end of the Concord Biotech IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Concord Biotech IPO share price ₹886 apiece, which is 19.57% higher than the IPO price of ₹741.
On Wednesday, Concord Biotech IPO GMP was ₹159. According to analysts of topsharebrokers.com, the current GMP ( ₹145) is showing signals towards the lower side. With this trend, it can go further down on listing day.The lowest GMP is recorded at ₹130 while the highest GMP is ₹330.
On Wednesday, Concord Biotech IPO GMP was ₹159. According to analysts of topsharebrokers.com, the current GMP ( ₹145) is showing signals towards the lower side. With this trend, it can go further down on listing day.The lowest GMP is recorded at ₹130 while the highest GMP is ₹330.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.