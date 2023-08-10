Concord Biotech IPO allotment date: Concord Biotech IPO share allotment will be finalised on Friday, August 11. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Concord Biotech IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, August 14, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Thursday, August 17.

Concord Biotech IPO listing date has been fixed for Friday, August 18 on NSE and BSE. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Concord Biotech IPO.

If you have applied for the Concord Biotech IPO, you can check your Concord Biotech IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Concord Biotech IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1

Visit the above link which will take you to Concord Biotech IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5

Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6

Click submit after filling out the captcha.

How to check Concord Biotech IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Concord Biotech IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Concord Biotech IPO GMP

Concord Biotech IPO GMP or grey market premium is +159 on Wednesday. This indicates Concord Biotech IPO share price were trading at a premium of ₹159 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the Concord Biotech IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Concord Biotech IPO share price ₹900 apiece, which is 21.46% higher than the IPO price of ₹741.

On Tuesday, Concord Biotech IPO GMP was ₹153. According to analysts of topsharebrokers.com, the current GMP ( ₹159) is showing signals towards the lower side. With this trend, it can go further down on listing day.The lowest GMP is recorded at ₹130 while the highest GMP is ₹330.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

