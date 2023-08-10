Concord Biotech IPO allotment tomorrow: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 06:18 AM IST
Concord Biotech IPO allotment date is August 11. Check allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd's website. Refund process starts on August 14. Listing date is August 18 on NSE and BSE. GMP is +159.
Concord Biotech IPO allotment date: Concord Biotech IPO share allotment will be finalised on Friday, August 11. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Concord Biotech IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.
