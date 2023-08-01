Concord Biotech IPO: Check issue details, latest GMP, price band, other key key things to know4 min read 01 Aug 2023, 04:30 PM IST
The Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech IPO consists of a pure offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2,09,25,652 equity shares by Helix Investment Holdings Pte Ltd.
Concord Biotech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Concord Biotech Ltd is set to open for public subscription on August 4. Incorporated in 1984, Concord is an India-based biopharma company.
