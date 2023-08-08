Concord Biotech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) opened for bidding on 4th August 2023 and its subscription will end on 8th August 2023. This means, today is the last date to apply for the public offer of this Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company. However, after trend reversal on Dalal Street and strong Concord Biotech IPO subscription status, grey market has gone highly bullish on the public issue. Accor4ding to market observers, shares of Concord Biotech are available at a premium of ₹202 in grey market today.

Concord Biotech IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Concord Biotech IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹202, which is ₹49 higher from its GMP of ₹153 on Monday. They said that strong response by investors and trend reversal in Indian stock market are the major reason for this big jump in Concord Biotech IPO GMP today. They said that the trend may further continue if the secondary market sentiments continue to remain positive.

Market observers went on to add that Concord Biotech IPO GMP today is ₹202, which means grey market is expecting that Concord Biotech IPO listing price would be around ₹943 ( ₹740 + ₹202), which is around 27 per cent higher from Concord Biotech IPO price band fixed at ₹705 to ₹741 per equity share.

Concord Biotech IPO subscription status

After day two of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 2.72 times. The issue received bids of 3,97,88,140 shares against the offered 1,46,50,957 equity shares, at a price band of ₹705 to ₹741, according to the data available on the stock exchanges. Non-Institutional Investors Portion was subscribed with 5.22 times; Retail Portion was subscribed 2.26 times. Qualified Institutional Buyer Portion was subscribed 1.61 times, whereas, Employee Portion was subscribed 15.68 times. The issue kicked off for subscription on Friday, August 4, 2023 and will close on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

A Discount of ₹70 per equity share is being offered to Eligible Employees bidding in the Employee Reservation Portion.

Concord Biotech IPO review

Speaking on Concord Biotech IPO, Reliance Securities research report said, "On FY23 financials, the IPO is valued at 32.3x P/E, 22.5x EV/EBITDA and 9.1x EV/Sales, on the upper price band. Concord has an established presence in the therapeutic areas and are well poised to benefit from the industry growth tailwinds. The immunosuppressant API portfolio is expected to remain one of the key contributors to the API business in the near future. Moreover, the R&D team is working on developing new formulations for which they expect to apply for ANDA approvals from the USFDA."

On whether one should apply for the IPO or not, the brokerage said, "In view of strong global footprint, diversified products portfolio, robust in-house R&D capabilities and experienced management team, we recommend a SUBSCRIBE to the issue."

Ventura has also given 'subscribe' tag to this IPO citing, "At the IPO price of ₹741 (upper price band), CBL is valued at P/E of 32.3x. Considering the growth opportunities in the company and strong fundamentals, we recommend a SUBSCRIBE rating."

Concord Biotech IPO details

Concord Biotech IPO allotment date is most likely on 11th August 2023. The public issue is proposed for listing on NSE and BSE and likely date for share listing is 18th August 2023.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.