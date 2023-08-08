Concord Biotech IPO closes today: Latest GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:21 AM IST
Concord Biotech IPO GMP: Shares of the biotech company are available at a premium of ₹202 apiece, say market observers
Concord Biotech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) opened for bidding on 4th August 2023 and its subscription will end on 8th August 2023. This means, today is the last date to apply for the public offer of this Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company. However, after trend reversal on Dalal Street and strong Concord Biotech IPO subscription status, grey market has gone highly bullish on the public issue. Accor4ding to market observers, shares of Concord Biotech are available at a premium of ₹202 in grey market today.
