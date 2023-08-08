Concord Biotech IPO review

Speaking on Concord Biotech IPO, Reliance Securities research report said, "On FY23 financials, the IPO is valued at 32.3x P/E, 22.5x EV/EBITDA and 9.1x EV/Sales, on the upper price band. Concord has an established presence in the therapeutic areas and are well poised to benefit from the industry growth tailwinds. The immunosuppressant API portfolio is expected to remain one of the key contributors to the API business in the near future. Moreover, the R&D team is working on developing new formulations for which they expect to apply for ANDA approvals from the USFDA."