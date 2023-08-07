Concord Biotech IPO Day 2: Issue fully subscribed on day 2; retail portion booked 1.58x2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 01:16 PM IST
The Concord Biotech IPO so far has been subscribed 1.48 times in total as the issue received bids for 2.16 crore equity shares as against 1.46 crore shares on the offer on August 7, the second day of the bidding process.
Concord Biotech IPO Subscription Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Concord Biotech Limited has been fully subscribed on day 2 as it received strong demand from retail as well as non-institutional investors.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started