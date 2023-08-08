Concord Biotech IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed over 24 times on last day; QIB portion booked 68x2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 04:03 PM IST
Concord Biotech IPO’s retail category was booked 3.64 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 16.95 times. The quota for Qualified Institutional Investors was booked 67.67 times, till 4:00 pm on Tuesday.
Concord Biotech IPO Subscription Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Concord Biotech Limited has been subscribed 24.79 times in total so far on August 8, the third and final day of the bidding process.
