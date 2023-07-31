Concord Biotech IPO: Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord IPO sets price band at ₹705-7413 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Concord Biotech IPO details: The initial public offering (IPO) of Concord Biotech Ltd begins on Friday, August 4, and ends on Tuesday, August 8. The Concord Biotech IPO price band has been set at Rs. 705 to Rs. 741 for each equity share. Find out GMP, other details:
Concord Biotech Ltd initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription on Friday, August 4, and closes on Tuesday, August 8. The allocation to anchor investors for Concord Biotech IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 3. Concord Biotech IPO price band has been fixed in the range between ₹705 to ₹741 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each. Concord Biotech IPO lot size is 20 equity shares and in multiples of 20 equity shares thereafter.
