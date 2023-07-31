Concord Biotech Ltd initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription on Friday, August 4, and closes on Tuesday, August 8. The allocation to anchor investors for Concord Biotech IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 3. Concord Biotech IPO price band has been fixed in the range between ₹705 to ₹741 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each. Concord Biotech IPO lot size is 20 equity shares and in multiples of 20 equity shares thereafter.

