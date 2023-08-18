Concord Biotech IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see moderate debut of shares2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 06:53 AM IST
Concord Biotech IPO GMP today is ₹126, say market observers
Concord Biotech IPO: Listing date of the Indian Public Offering (IPO) of Concord Biotech Limited has been fixed on 18th August 2023 i.e. today. As per the BSE notice, effective from Friday, August 18, 2023, the equity shares of Concord Biotech Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. Concord Biotech IPO listing will take place in a special pre-open session at 10:00 AM.
