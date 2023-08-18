On challenges that Concord Biotech Limited shares may have to face after listing, Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, "Concord Biotech is a leading API company with a proven track record. But its international operations expose it to various complex risks. Additionally, the industry has been facing margin pressure recently. It is also worth noting that this IPO was purely an OFS. All these factors and current market sentiment somewhere made an impact on its subscription rate as well, where it got subscribed to only 3.78 times in the retail category, but it received a great response from QIBs with 67.67 times subscription."