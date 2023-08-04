Concord Biotech IPO opens today: GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Concord Biotech IPO GMP today is ₹150, say market observers
Concord Biotech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Concord Biotech Limited has opened today for subscribers and it will remain open for bidders till 8th August 2023. The public issue aims to raise ₹1,551 crore and the book build issue is completely offer for sale (OFS) in nature. The bio-pharma company has fixed Concord Biotech IPO price band at ₹705 to ₹741 per equity share. According to market observers, Concord Biotech share price has started to trade in unlisted market. They said that shares of Concord Biotech area available at a premium of ₹150 per equity share in grey market today.
