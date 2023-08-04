Concord Biotech IPO opens today: GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?

10] Concord Biotech IPO: Good or bad?

On Concord Biotech IPO review, Choice Broking report says, "At the higher price band, CBL is demanding a P/E multiple of 32.3x (to its FY23 earning), which is at discount to the peer average. Growth in the global market of fermentation-based APIs is expected to be driven by immunology, oncology and anti-infective therapeutic areas. CBL is focusing on these therapeutic areas with its wide range of niche & complex APIs. Moreover, considering its manufacturing capabilities and geographic presence CBL well placed to benefit from the expansion in the market. Thus, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE" rating for the issue."