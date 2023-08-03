Concord Biotech IPO: Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed IPO mobilises ₹465 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:42 PM IST
Concord Biotech IPO: Concord Biotech IPO will open for subscription on Friday, August 4 and close on Tuesday, August 8.
Concord Biotech IPO: Rare Enterprises-backed Concord Biotech said in an exchange filing that it has raised ₹465 crore from anchor investors, a day ahead of its initial public offer (IPO) opening for bidding. Concord Biotech IPO will open for subscription on Friday, August 4 and close on Tuesday, August 8. The company had fixed the price band at ₹705 to ₹741 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer.
