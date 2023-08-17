Concord Biotech IPO: Concord Biotech shares are set to debut on Dalal Street on Friday. The Concord Biotech IPO listing date has been fixed as August 18.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech received strong interest from investors as the public issue was subscribed by a robust 24.87 times in total during the IPO subscription period of August 4 to August 8.

The Concord Biotech IPO allotment was finalised on August 11 and the shares are being credited to eligible investors’ demat account today, August 17. The focus of market participants now shifts to the Concord Biotech IPO listing.

Concord Biotech share listing will take place on Indian stock exchanges BSE and NSE on August 18, Friday.

Ahead of the listing, let us take a look at what the Concord Biotech IPO GMP, or grey market premium indicates.

Concord Biotech IPO GMP Today

Concord Biotech IPO GMP today is ₹122 per share, as per topsharebrokers.com. According to market observers, Concord Biotech shares are trading ₹121 higher than its issue price in the grey market today.

Market observers said that Concord Biotech IPO GMP today is ₹122, which means grey market is expecting that Concord Biotech IPO listing price would be around ₹863, considering the IPO issue price of ₹741 and GMP of ₹122, which is around 16.46% higher from Concord Biotech IPO price band fixed at ₹705 to ₹741 per equity share.

Concord Biotech IPO Details

Concord Biotech IPO was opened from August 4 to August 8 and the IPO price band was set at ₹705 to ₹741 per equity share. The company raised ₹1,551 crore for the public issue which was completely an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.09 crore shares by Helix Investment Holdings, a part of Quadria Capital Fund LP.

The book running lead manager for the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global and Jefferies India. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar Concord Biotech IPO.

Concord Biotech IPO Subscription Status

Concord Biotech IPO was subscribed 24.87 times in total at the end of the last day of the bidding process, which was August 8.

Concord Biotech IPO’s retail category was booked 3.78 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 16.99 times. The quota for Qualified Institutional Investors was booked 67.67 times.

Employees bid 24.48 times the allotted quota. The company had reserved 10,000 equity shares for its employees in the IPO and had offered them shares at a discount of ₹70 per share to the final offer price.

