Market observers said that Concord Biotech IPO GMP today is ₹122, which means grey market is expecting that Concord Biotech IPO listing price would be around ₹863, considering the IPO issue price of ₹741 and GMP of ₹122, which is around 16.46% higher from Concord Biotech IPO price band fixed at ₹705 to ₹741 per equity share.