Concord Biotech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech garnered strong interest from investors. The public issue was subscribed by a robust 24.87 times in total during August 4 to 8.

The strong Concord Biotech IPO subscription status can be seen as the issue received total bids for 36.42 crore equity shares as against 1.46 crore shares on the offer.

The finalisation of Concord Biotech IPO allotment is expected to take place on August 11, while refunds will be initiated on August 14. The shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors on August 17.

Concord Biotech share listing is expected to take place on August 18, on BSE and NSE.

As the IPO subscription period ended, investors now focus on the Concord Biotech IPO GMP, or grey market premium.

Concord Biotech IPO GMP Today

Concord Biotech IPO GMP today was ₹159, as per topsharebrokers.com. According to market observers, Concord Biotech shares are trading at a premium of ₹159 in the grey market today, which is ₹6 higher than the GMP of ₹153 on Tuesday.

Market observers said that Concord Biotech IPO GMP today is ₹159, which means grey market is expecting that Concord Biotech IPO listing price would be around ₹900 ( ₹741 + ₹159), which is around 22 higher from Concord Biotech IPO price band fixed at ₹705 to ₹741 per equity share.

Concord Biotech IPO Subscription Status

As mentioned earlier, Concord Biotech IPO was subscribed 24.87 times in total at the end of the last day of the bidding process, which was August 8.

Concord Biotech IPO’s retail category was booked 3.78 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 16.99 times. The quota for Qualified Institutional Investors was booked 67.67 times.

Employees bid 24.48 times the allotted quota. The company had reserved 10,000 equity shares for its employees in the IPO and is offering them shares at a discount of ₹70 per share to the final offer price.

Concord Biotech IPO Review

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, in a research report, said that it liked Concord Biotech given its complex product portfolio, presence in niche space, strong client relationship and high entry barriers.

“The issue is valued at 32x P/E in line with the peer group’s average of around 32x. We believe Concord Biotech could benefit from the industry tailwinds given its PLI approval in place," the brokerage said.

Hence, Motilal Oswal had recommend ‘Subscribe’ to Concord Biotech IPO

On the valuations, SBI Securities said that the Concord Biotech IPO looked fairly valued across various valuation parameters when compared with its close peers. It had recommended investors to subscribe to the Concord Biotech IPO for a long term investment perspective.

Concord Biotech IPO Details

Concord Biotech IPO price band was at ₹705 to ₹741 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹1,551 crore for the public issue which is completely an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.09 crore shares by Helix Investment Holdings, a part of Quadria Capital Fund LP.

The book running lead manager for the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global and Jefferies India. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar Concord Biotech IPO.

