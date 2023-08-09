Concord Biotech IPO: What does GMP signal as focus shifts to allotment; check key details here3 min read 09 Aug 2023, 03:35 PM IST
The finalisation of Concord Biotech IPO allotment is expected to take place on August 11, while refunds will be initiated on August 14.
Concord Biotech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech garnered strong interest from investors. The public issue was subscribed by a robust 24.87 times in total during August 4 to 8.
