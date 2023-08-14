Concord Biotech IPO Details

Concord Biotech IPO price band was at ₹705 to ₹741 per equity share and the isse was opened during August 4 to August 8. The company raised ₹1,551 crore for the public issue which was completely an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.09 crore shares by Helix Investment Holdings, a part of Quadria Capital Fund LP.