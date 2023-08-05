Concord Biotech IPO: What GMP, subscription status signal as offer ends on Tuesday3 min read 05 Aug 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Concord Biotech IPO GMP today is ₹185, say market observers
Concord Biotech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Concord Biotech Limited opened for subscription on 4th august 2023 and the public issue will remain open till 8th August 2023, i.e. on Tuesday next week. After day one of bidding, Concord Biotech IPO subscription status signals tepid response by investors as the issue failed to get fully subscribed after one full day of bidding. As per the information available on BSE website, the initial offer has been subscribed 0.58 times.
