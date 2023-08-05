Concord Biotech IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Concord Biotech IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹185, which is ₹35 higher from its Friday GMP of ₹150. They said that trend reversal on Dalal Street could be the possible reason for rise in unlisted stock market sentiments in regard to Concord Biotech IPO. They went on to add that the issue has failed to get fully subscribed after day one of bidding but there are two more days left for bidding and chances are high for improvement in response by the investors. They said that despite tepid Concord Biotech IPO subscription status after day one of bidding, grey market is signaling near 25 per cent premium against the Concord Biotech IPO price band of ₹705 to ₹741 per equity share.