Concord Biotech shares make stellar debut; list with 21% premium at ₹900 apiece on BSE1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST
Concord Biotech listing on NSE took place at ₹900.05 per share, a premium of 21.46 to the issue price.
Concord Biotech IPO Listing: Concord Biotech made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges Friday. The shares of Concord Biotech were listed with a premium of 21.46% at ₹900.05 apiece on the BSE, as compared to the issue price of Rs 741 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started