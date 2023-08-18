comScore
Concord Biotech shares make stellar debut; list with 21% premium at 900 apiece on BSE
Concord Biotech IPO Listing: Concord Biotech made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges Friday. The shares of Concord Biotech were listed with a premium of  21.46% at 900.05 apiece on the BSE, as compared to the issue price of Rs 741 per share.

Concord Biotech listing on NSE took place at 900.05 per share, a premium of 21.46 to the issue price.

Concord Biotech IPO had received strong interest from investors as the public issue was subscribed by a robust 24.87 times in total during the IPO subscription period.

The Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company had launched 1,551 crore worth public issue from August 4 to August 8, 2023. The IPO price band was set at 705 to 741 per equity share. 

The Concord Biotech IPO was completely an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.09 crore shares by Helix Investment Holdings, a part of Quadria Capital Fund LP.

The book running lead manager for the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global and Jefferies India. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar Concord Biotech IPO.

Concord Biotech IPO was subscribed 24.87 times in total at the end of the last day of the bidding process, which was August 8.

Concord Biotech IPO’s retail category was booked 3.78 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 16.99 times. The quota for Qualified Institutional Investors was booked 67.67 times.

Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 10:33 AM IST
