Concord Enviro IPO: After the end of bidding on Monday, applicants for the initial public offering (IPO) of Concord Enviro Systems Limited are waiting for the announcement of Concord Enviro's IPO allotment status. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, the most likely Concord Enviro IPO listing date is 27 December 2024, i.e., Friday this week. So, applicants and stock market observers believe Concord Enviro's IPO allotment date is 24 December 2024. In case of delay, Concord Enviro IPO allotment status is expected to become public on 26 December 2024, as 25 December 2024 is a stock market holiday. Meanwhile, ahead of the Concord Enviro IPO allotment, shares of the company continue to trade at a substantial premium in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Concord Enviro shares are trading at a premium of ₹40 in today's grey market.

Concord Enviro IPO GMP today As mentioned, today, the Concord Enviro IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) is ₹40. This means that the grey market is expecting the Concord Enviro IPO listing price to be around ₹741 ( ₹701 + ₹40), which is over 6 per cent higher than the upper price band of the Concord Enviro IPO ( ₹701 per equity share).

Concord Enviro IPO allotment links Once Concord Enviro IPO allotment status becomes public, applicants can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or the official registrar, Link Intime India Private Limited. The official website of BSE is bseindia.com, whereas the official website of Link Intime is linkintime.co.in. For more convenience, applicants can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

Concord Enviro IPO allotment status check BSE 1] Log In at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the issue type option;

3] Select 'Concord Enviro Systems Limited' in the 'Issue Name' option;

4] Put the application number or PAN number; here we are taking the application number;

5] Select 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Search' button.

Your Concord Enviro IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or cell phone screen.

Concord Enviro IPO allotment status check Link Intime 1] Log in at the direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html;

2] Select 'Concord Enviro Systems Limited' in company name;

3] Select either of these four: PAN, application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account Number or IFSC. Here, we are taking the Application Number and

4] Click on the 'Submit' button.