Connplex Cinemas IPO allotment date in focus. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

Connplex Cinemas IPO share allotment is in focus as investors and market observers are eagerly waiting for the finalisation of share allocation. The investors who applied for the issue can check Connplex Cinemas IPO allotment status on Connplex Cinemas IPO 's registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime).

Connplex Cinemas IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, August 7, and closed on Monday, August 11. Connplex Cinemas IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 35.67 times, according to chittorgarh.com

The retail investor segment was subscribed 24.75 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors saw a subscription rate of 49.75 times. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked at 44.21 times.

Investors can check their share allocation by examining the allocation basis. This will also reveal the number of shares assigned in the IPO allotment status. If there are no shares allocated, the company will initiate the application process. The shares need to be credited to the demat accounts of the designated recipients.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, August 13 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts tomorrow.

If you have applied for the Connplex Cinemas IPO, you can do a Connplex Cinemas IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Connplex Cinemas IPO allotment status of your application below:

How to check Connplex Cinemas IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Visit https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html to access the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 Choose the IPO from the dropdown list; the name will be available once the allocation process is complete.

Step 3 Select the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN link to check the current status.

Step 4 Determine whether the application type is ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5 Enter the information for the mode chosen in Step 2.

How to check Connplex Cinemas IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Go to the official website of the NSE - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 To register on the NSE website, click on the 'Click here to sign up' option and provide your PAN.

Step 3 Input your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4 Verify the IPO allotment status on the newly opened page.

Connplex Cinemas IPO GMP today Connplex Cinemas IPO grey market premium is +13. This indicates Connplex Cinemas share price were trading at a premium of ₹13 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Connplex Cinemas share price was indicated at ₹190 apiece, which is 7.34% higher than the IPO price of ₹177.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.