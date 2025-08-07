Connplex Cinemas IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of NSE SME IPO

Connplex Cinemas IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of film exhibition and distribution firm Connplex Cinemas opened for subscription on Thursday, August 7. The SME IPO is a fresh issue of 51 lakh shares to raise ₹90.3 crore.

Connplex Cinemas is an entertainment company that develops theatres and operates under franchise agreements. It earns revenue from movie screenings, food and beverage sales, and advertisements, under the brand name “CONNPLEX” and other registered brands.

Connplex Cinemas IPO subscription status By 10:30 AM on Wednesday, the first day of subscription, the issue had seen an overall subscription of 0.06 times, with the retail segment booked 0.10 times. The segments reserved for NIIs were booked 0.05 times, and the QIB segment had not seen any subscription until then.

Connplex Cinemas IPO details 1. Connplex Cinemas IPO GMP: According to market sources, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Connplex Cinemas shares was ₹31. The latest GMP indicates the stock could be listed at a premium of 17.51 per cent.

2. Connplex Cinemas IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, August 7, and will remain open until Monday, August 11.

3. Connplex Cinemas IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹168 to ₹177 per equity share.

4. Connplex Cinemas IPO size: The company plans to raise ₹90.3 crore from this issue, which it will use to meet working capital requirements and fund capital expenditure requirements.

5. Connplex Cinemas IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 1,600 shares for ₹2,83,200.

6. Connplex Cinemas IPO reservation: Nearly 16.96 lakh shares, or 33.25 per cent of the net issue, are reserved for retail investors. The company has reserved 24.21 lakh shares (47.47 per cent of the net issue) for QIBs, while 7,27,200 shares (14.26 per cent of the net issue) are reserved for NIIs.

7. Connplex Cinemas IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Tuesday, August 12. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Wednesday, August 13, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get a refund on the same day.

8. Connplex Cinemas IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the issue's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar.

9. Connplex Cinemas IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the SME IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME on Thursday, August 14.

10. Connplex Cinemas IPO business overview: According to the RHP, the company develops theatres specialising in the exhibition and distribution of films, sharing the revenue from movie screenings, the sale of food and beverages at franchised cinemas, and related business under the brand name “CONNPLEX” and other brands.

The company's revenue from operations for FY23 was ₹25.37 crore, which rose to ₹60.30 crore in FY24 and to ₹95.61 crore in FY25.

Profit after tax (PAT) in FY23 was ₹1.65 crore. PAT rose to ₹4.1 crore in FY24 and to ₹19.01 crore in FY25.

Read all IPO-related news here