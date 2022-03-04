Cool Caps Industries Limited IPO (Initial Public Offering) is going to hit primary market next week on 10th March 2022. The issue will open on 10th March, 2022 and will close on 15th March 2022. Thorough this public issue worth ₹11.628 crore, the plastic bottle cap maker company proposes to open its 30,60,000 Equity Shares of ₹10 each under book building process. Price band of the public issue is expected to get fixed early next week and the issue is proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

Speaking on the Cool Caps Industries Limited IPO; Rajeev Goenka, Promoter & Chairman and Managing Director at Cool Caps said, “We are in the sunrise industry as consumption and demand for the safe and branded Food and Beverages products are increasing. Every bottled product requires caps and closures so opportunities in the markets are numerous. With our long-term relations with our clients and our capability we are in a very good position to capture the growth opportunity."

Here we list out important details in regard to the proposed IPO:

- Cool Caps Industries Limited IPO subscription date: The issue will open on 10th March, 2022 and will close on 15th March 2022.

- Cool Caps Industries Limited IPO price band: Issue price is yet to get finalised.

- Cool Caps Industries Limited IPO size: Company aims to raise ₹11.628 crore from its public offer.

- Cool Caps Industries Limited IPO nature: The public issue is book built in nature and net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

- Cool Caps Industries Limited IPO lead managers: The Lead Manager to the Issue is Holani Consultants Private Limited.

- Cool Caps Industries Limited IPO registrar: The official registrar to the public issue is Link Intime India Private Limited.

- Cool Caps Industries Limited promoters: The company is Promoted by Purv Flexipack Private Limited, Mr. Rajeev Goenka and Mr. Vanshay Goenka. They belong to Goenka family of Sindharam Sawarmal, Dry Fruits, a well- known entity of Kolkata.

- Cool Caps Industries Limited clientele: The company has established strong clients like Bisleri, Kingfisher, IRCTC, Patanjali, Clear, etc to supply plastic bottle caps.

About the company

Cool Caps, founded in 2015, company is manufacturing bottle caps and closures which include soda bottle caps, soft drink bottle caps, mineral water bottle caps, juice bottle caps and closures as per client specifications from units situated in Howrah in West Bengal and Kotdwar in Uttarakhand.

The consolidated Sales of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2021 stood at Rs. 3,129.84 lakh, The Company’s consolidated Profit after tax for the year ended on March 31, 2021 stood at Rs. 291.72 lakh. For the last 3 financial years, FY19 – FY21 company’s Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 27.68 while EBITDA & PAT have grown at a CAGR of 46.19% & 45.99% respectively.

