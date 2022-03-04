Cool Caps Industries Limited IPO: Issue opens next week. Key details here

Speaking on the Cool Caps Industries Limited IPO; Rajeev Goenka, Promoter & Chairman and Managing Director at Cool Caps said, “We are in the sunrise industry as consumption and demand for the safe and branded Food and Beverages products are increasing. Every bottled product requires caps and closures so opportunities in the markets are numerous. With our long-term relations with our clients and our capability we are in a very good position to capture the growth opportunity."