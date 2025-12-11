Corona Remedies IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, how to check allotment status online

Corona Remedies IPO allotment date: After the three-day bidding period for the initial public offering (IPO) of Corona Remedies Ltd ends, the focus has now shifted towards finalising the share allocation. In the wake of the mandatory 'T+3' listing rule, the public issue is expected to list on the Indian bourses on the third trading day after the Corona Remedies IPO date. This means the most possible Corona Remedies IPO listing date is 15 December 2025. Hence, the date for the Corona Remedies IPO allotment is 11 December 2025. Applicants are advised to check the Corona Remedies IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official website of the IPO registrar — Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Corona Remedies IPO GMP today Following the strong Corona Remedies IPO subscription status, the grey market is indicating a significant listing gain for the possible allottees. According to market observers, shares of Corona Remedies Ltd are available at a premium of ₹270 apiece in the grey market today. This means the Corona Remedies IPO GMP today is ₹270, which suggests that the grey market believes the Corona Remedies IPO listing price will be around ₹1,332 ( ₹1,062 + ₹270), approximately 25% above the upper Corona Remedies IPO price band.

Corona Remedies IPO allotment status check As mentioned above, applicants can check the Corona Remedies IPO allotment online by logging in to the BSE website (bseindia.com) or the Bigshare Services website (bigshareonline.com). For more convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the direct Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html and check the Corona Remedies IPO allotment status online.`

View full Image Infographic: mintgenie

Corona Remedies IPO allotment status check BSE One can check the Corona Remedies IPO allotment status online by following the step-by-step guide:

1] Log in at the direct BSE link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the Issue Type option;

3] Select 'Corona Remedies Ltd' in the Issue Name;

4] Enter 'Application Number' or PAN card details;

5] Click on the BOX before 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Search' option.

Your Corona Remedies IPO allotment status will appear on the screen of your desktop, laptop, or cell phone.

Corona Remedies IPO allotment status check Bigshare Services 1] Log in at the direct Bigshare Services link — bigshareonline.com;

2] Go to Server-1 and select 'Corona Remedies Ltd' in the company name space;

3] Select either of 'Application No./CAF No., Beneficiary ID or PAN details';

4] Enter CAPTCHA; and

5] Click on the 'Search' option.

Your Corona Remedies IPO allotment status will appear on the screen of your desktop, laptop, or cell phone.