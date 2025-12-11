Corona Remedies IPO Allotment LIVE: GMP signals 28% listing pop — Check steps to track status online

Live Updates

Corona Remedies IPO Allotment LIVE: Following the successful closure of its initial public offering (IPO), investor focus has now shifted to the allotment. Corona Remedies IPO allotment date is fixed as December 11.

Saloni Goel
Updated11 Dec 2025, 10:57:52 AM IST
The IPO of the pharma company was subscribed 137.04 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday. The 655.37-crore IPO garnered bids for 62.65 crore equity shares against 45,71,882 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 278.52 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 208.88 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment saw 28.73 times subscription.

Corona Remedies IPO Details

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters and existing shareholders. Under the OFS, investors including Sepia Investments, Anchor Partners, Sage Investment Trust, and the promoters are divesting their stake.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Corona Remedies is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical formulations across women’s healthcare, cardio-diabetes, pain management, urology, and other therapeutic areas. As of December 2024, the company had a diversified portfolio of 67 brands.

Corona Remedies IPO GMP

Corona Remedies IPO grey market premium (GMP) remains robust today. As of today, the Corona Remedies IPO GMP is 295. This means that shares of Corona Remedies are trading 295 higher than the issue price of 1062. At the prevailing GMP, Corona Remedies IPO listing price would be 1357, a premium of 27.78%.

Watch this space for all the LIVE updates on Corona Remedies IPO allotment status.

Follow updates here:
11 Dec 2025, 10:57:52 AM IST

Corona Remedies IPO Allotment LIVE: Steps to check IPO allotment on registrar — Bigshare Services

1] Log in at the direct Bigshare Services link — bigshareonline.com

2] Go to Server-1 and select 'Corona Remedies Ltd' in the company name space;

3] Select either of 'Application No./CAF No., Beneficiary ID or PAN details';

4] Enter captcha

5] Click on the 'Search' option.

11 Dec 2025, 10:34:43 AM IST

Corona Remedies IPO Allotment LIVE: Key IPO details at a glance

View full Image
Corona Remedies IPO
11 Dec 2025, 10:30:07 AM IST

Corona Remedies IPO Allotment LIVE: Issue receives massive 137 times bids as of final day

The 655.37-crore Corona Remedies IPO received bids for 62.65 crore (62,65,41,440) equity shares against 45,71,882 shares on offer, according to the NSE data, resulting in 137.04 times bids.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 278.52 times, while the quota for Non Institutional Investors received 208.88 times subscription. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part subscribed 28.73 times.

11 Dec 2025, 10:27:40 AM IST

Corona Remedies IPO Allotment LIVE: GMP signals 28% listing gains

Corona Remedies IPO grey market premium (GMP) remains robust today. As of today, the Corona Remedies IPO GMP is 295. This means that shares of Corona Remedies are trading 295 higher than the issue price of 1062. At the prevailing GMP, Corona Remedies IPO listing price would be 1357, a premium of 27.78%.

