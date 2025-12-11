Corona Remedies IPO Allotment LIVE: GMP signals 28% listing pop — Check steps to track status online

Corona Remedies IPO Allotment LIVE: Following the successful closure of its initial public offering (IPO), investor focus has now shifted to the allotment. Corona Remedies IPO allotment date is fixed as December 11.

The IPO of the pharma company was subscribed 137.04 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday. The ₹655.37-crore IPO garnered bids for 62.65 crore equity shares against 45,71,882 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 278.52 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 208.88 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment saw 28.73 times subscription.

Corona Remedies IPO Details

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters and existing shareholders. Under the OFS, investors including Sepia Investments, Anchor Partners, Sage Investment Trust, and the promoters are divesting their stake.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Corona Remedies is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical formulations across women’s healthcare, cardio-diabetes, pain management, urology, and other therapeutic areas. As of December 2024, the company had a diversified portfolio of 67 brands.

Corona Remedies IPO GMP

Corona Remedies IPO grey market premium (GMP) remains robust today. As of today, the Corona Remedies IPO GMP is ₹295. This means that shares of Corona Remedies are trading ₹295 higher than the issue price of ₹1062. At the prevailing GMP, Corona Remedies IPO listing price would be ₹1357, a premium of 27.78%.

