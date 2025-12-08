Corona Remedies IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. GMP, subscription status, review, other key things. Apply or not?

Corona Remedies IPO Day 1 LIVE: Corona Remedies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of pharma company Corona Remedies Ltd opens for subscription today, 8 December 2025. Corona Remedies is a pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing, and marketing products in women’s healthcare, cardiology, pain management, urology, and other therapeutic areas.

Corona Remedies IPO Details

Corona Remedies IPO opens on Monday, December 8, and will close on Wednesday, December 10. The IPO allotment date is likely December 11, and the IPO listing date is December 15. Corona Remedies shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Corona Remedies IPO price band is set at ₹1,008 to ₹1,062 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company aims to raise ₹655.37 crore from the book-building issue, which is entirely an offer for sale of 61.71 lakh equity shares.

The IPO lot size is 14 shares, and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,868.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Corona Remedies IPO registrar.

Corona Remedies IPO GMP Today

Corona Remedies shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP) in the unlisted market. According to websites tracking the unlisted market, Corona Remedies IPO GMP today is ₹290 per share. This means that in the grey market, Corona Remedies shares are trading higher by ₹290 than their issue price.

Corona Remedies IPO GMP today signals that in the grey market, the stock is trading at ₹1,352 apiece, which is at a premium of 27.31% to the IPO price of ₹1,062 per share.

Stay tuned to our Corona Remedies IPO Live Blog for the latest updates: