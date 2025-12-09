Corona Remedies IPO Day 2 LIVE: GMP, price band, subscription status, other key details; Should you apply?

Corona Remedies IPO Day 2 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Corona Remedies Ltd enters its second day of bidding process today, 9 December 2025. During its first day, Corona Remedies IPO saw muted demand.

Corona Remedies IPO received 62% subscription as of the first day, December 8, NSE data showed. Stock market investors bid for 28,17,234 shares as against the total 45,71,882 shares on the offer.

Corona Remedies is a pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing, and marketing products in women’s healthcare, cardiology, pain management, urology, and other therapeutic areas.

Corona Remedies IPO Details

Corona Remedies IPO opened for subscription on Monday, December 8, and will close on Wednesday, December 10. The IPO allotment date is likely December 11, and the IPO listing date is December 15. Corona Remedies shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company aims to raise ₹655.37 crore from the book-building issue, which is entirely an offer for sale of 61.71 lakh equity shares, sold at an IPO price band of ₹1,008 to ₹1,062 per share. The IPO lot size is 14 shares, and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,868.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Corona Remedies IPO registrar.

Corona Remedies IPO GMP Today

The trends for Corona Remedies shares in the unlisted market remains strong, with a robust grey market premium (GMP). According to websites tracking the unlisted market, Corona Remedies IPO GMP today is ₹290 per share. This means that in the grey market, Corona Remedies shares are trading higher by ₹290 than their issue price.

Corona Remedies IPO GMP today signals that in the grey market, the stock is trading at ₹1,352 apiece, which is at a premium of 27.31% to the IPO price of ₹1,062 per share.

Stay tuned to our Corona Remedies IPO Day 2 Live Blog for the latest updates: