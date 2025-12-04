Corona Remedies IPO: From key dates to offer details; here are 10 things to know from RHP

Corona Remedies IPO: Corona Remedies's initial public offering (IPO) is set to open next week for the stock market investors, starting from Monday, 8 December 2025, as the pharmaceutical company aims to raise up to ₹655.37 crore from the Indian stock market.

The Gujarat-based company is a pharmaceutical company that develops and manufactures products focusing on women's healthcare, cardio-diabetes, pain management, urology, and other therapeutic areas. Corona Remedies has two manufacturing facilities located in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

As of Thursday, 4 December 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the Corona Remedies IPO stood at ₹307 per share. With the upper price band of the public issue at ₹1,062 apiece, the company's stock is expected to be listed on the stock market at ₹1,369, marking a 29% premium, according to IPO India data.

Corona Remedies IPO — 10 things to know from RHP 1. Corona Remedies IPO dates: The Corona Remedies IPO is set to open for stock market investors on Monday, 8 December 2025, and is scheduled to close on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, after the three-day bidding round.

2. Corona Remedies IPO offer details: The company is offering a complete offer for sale (OFS) issue comprising equity shares with a face value of ₹10 apiece, amounting to ₹655.37 crore, according to the RHP data.

The company aims to raise ₹655.37 crore from the Indian stock market through the initial public offering (IPO).

3. Corona Remedies IPO OFS shareholder details: Kirtikumar Laxmidas Mehta, Minaxi Kirtikumar Mehta, Dipabahen Niravkumar Mehta, Brinda Ankur Mehta, Sepia Investments Limited, Anchor Partners, and Sage Investment Trust are the promoters and investors selling stakeholders.

4. Corona Remedies IPO objective: The company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO round, as it is only offering OFS shares in the public issue. The funds raised from the public issue will go towards the promoters and investors selling their stake.

5. Corona Remedies IPO anchor round: The company is set to hold its anchor book round on Friday, 5 December 2025.

6. Corona Remedies IPO reservations: Corona Remedies plans to allocate not less than 50% of the shares in the public issue to the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not more than 35% to the retail investors, and not more than 15% to the non-institutional investors (NII).

7. Corona Remedies IPO book-runner & registrar: JM Financial Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd are the book-running lead managers of the public issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd is the registrar for the offer.

8. Corona Remedies IPO profits: According to the RHP data, the company's net profit for the April to June quarter of the financial year ending 2025-26 stood at ₹46.19 crore. Corona Remedies earned a net profit of ₹149.43 crore in the financial year ended 2024-25.

9: Corona Remedies IPO income: Corona Remedies' revenue from core operations stood at ₹346.54 crore as of the second quarter of the financial year ending 2025-26. The company ended the 2024-25 fiscal year with ₹1,196.41 crore in revenues.

10: Corona Remedies IPO net worth: The RHP data also showed that the company's net worth stood at ₹607.02 crore as of the April to June quarter of the financial year ending 2025-26.

The company fixed the price band of the public issue at ₹1,008 to ₹1,062 per share, with a lot size of 14 shares per lot.

The Corona Remedies IPO shares are expected to be allotted to the primary market investors on Tuesday, 11 December 2025, while the company's stocks are estimated to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Monday, 15 December 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.