Corona Remedies IPO: GMP ahead of listing signals strong debut for shares — Details here

Corona Remedies IPO: Corona Remedies' initial public offering (IPO) is all set to be listed on the Indian stock market on Monday, 15 December 2025, as the GMP levels signal a strong debut ahead.

The company received a strong response from the stock market investors during its three-day bidding round as the Corona Remedies IPO was oversubscribed 137.04 times the shares on offer.

The Gujarat-based pharma company develops and manufactures products focusing on women's healthcare, cardio-diabetes, among other therapeutic areas.

Here's what GMP shows ahead of listing As of Sunday, 14 December 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the Corona Remedies IPO stands at ₹295 per share. With the upper price band of the public issue at ₹1,062, the company's shares are expected to be listed at ₹1,357 apiece, marking a potential listing premium of 28%, according to IPO India data.

Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator which shows the investors' willingness to invest in a primary issue.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, expects that the Corona Remedies IPO is set to witness a healthy listing premium of 25% to 27%, with an expected listing price of around ₹1,330-1,350 per share.

Corona Remedies IPO subscription According to the data collected from the BSE website, the Corona Remedies IPO received heavy subscription after its three-day bidding round, as investors booked 137.04 times or 62,65,41,440 shares out of the total 45,71,882 shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) emerged as the heaviest bidder for the Corona Remedies IPO, with investors subscribing 278.52 times, as they bid for 35,89,39,448 shares out of the total 12,88,732 shares on offer, as of the third day's close.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) followed the QIB lead, subscribing 208.88 times the shares on offer or booking 20,18,97,066 shares, compared to the 9,66,549 shares on offer for the portion.

The retail investors subscribed 28.73 times to the public issue, as bidders booked 6,48,02,038 shares, compared to the 22,55,281 shares on offer for the investors segment.

Corona Remedies IPO details Corona Remedies was offering a book-built public issue offering a complete offer for sale (OFS) comprising shares with a face value of ₹10 apiece, amounting to ₹655.37 crore.

The IPO opened for subscription on Monday, 8 December 2025, and closed on Wednesday, 10 December 2025. The company finished the share allotment of the Corona Remedies IPO on 11 December 2025.

Corona Remedies fixed the price band of the public issue at ₹1,008 to ₹1,062 per share, with a lot size of 14 shares per lot. Now the IPO is set to be listed on the Indian stock market on Monday, 15 December 2025.

